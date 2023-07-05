ADGP, Kashmir holds security review meetings in south Kashmir

Srinagar, July 5 Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday visited Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir to conduct security review meetings, officials said.

The meeting at Shopian was attended by DIG, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, SSP Shopian, CRPF's 14 Bn Commandant, and other officers.

"During the meeting, SSP Shopian did a briefing on the modified joint area domination and zero terror plan. ADGP Kashmir directed the SSP and other officers to focus on gathering human intelligence (humint) and launch anti-terrorist operations in collaboration with the security forces," a police statement said.

"He also stressed the importance of taking preventive legal measures to prevent recruitment into terrorist ranks. Each police officer in the district was assigned to work on different terror modules under the close supervision of the district SSP."

After the meeting in Shopian, the ADGP also visited Pulwama district and held a meeting with senior officials.

"ADGP Kashmir commended their efforts in eradicating the remnants of terrorism and urged them to work together to conduct precision-based operations. He emphasised the need to conduct precision-based operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralisation of terrorists," the statement said.

"An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken, and specific guidelines were issued to officers to achieve targeted outcomes. SSP Pulwama was specifically directed to identify and take strict action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into terror ranks in the district."

During these meetings, the ADGP Kashmir directed them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent terror incidents. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor