Aditya Thackeray slams Maha govt for bad air quality in MMR

Mumbai, March 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has slammed sufferings of the people due to poor air standards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as an indicator of "the quality of the unconstitutional government" in the state, here on Monday.

In a detailed tweet, he attacked the Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regime for having no care for the common man owing to low air grade in the MMR.

"For over 2 months, citizens are falling sick, asking questions, but the absence of a legitimate, sensitive CM and a full time environment minister has led to this situation," alleged Thackeray.

He accused the government of shelving the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime's work of Mumbai Climate Action Plan and National Clean Air Program "due to their political and personal agendas".

Justifying his contentions, Thackeray Jr. cited the recent air quality index figures of various prominent cities or towns in the MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar regions.

They include: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mhatwali, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayander and Bhiwandi (280), Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur (262) and Tarkhad (90), among the worst polluted areas.

Thackeray's scathing comments came days after reports pointing at growing concerns over a huge spike in cases of patients suffering from breathing problems, cold, persistent dry cough, headaches, throat infections, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor