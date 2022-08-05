'Admission of crime getting louder with removal of Paresh Adhikari from West Bengal cabinet'

New Delhi, Aug 5 Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP on Friday claimed that weighed down by mounting evidence in the teacher recruitment scam and under pressure by the saffron party, she quietly removed Paresh Adhikari from her cabinet.

Admission of crime was getting louder with first removal of Partha Chaterjee and then Adhikari from West Bengal cabinet, the BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "This PIL has become infructuous, as Mamata Banerjee, weighed down by mounting evidence in the SSC Scam, and under pressure from the BJP, quietly dropped Paresh Adhikari from the cabinet.

"First Partha Chatterjee and then Paresh Adhikari, the admission of crime is getting louder."

He is referring to a PIL that has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking immediate removal of Paresh Chandra Adhikari as minister of education, the department which is mired in controversy over the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam.

The PIL was listed for hearing on Friday and Adhikari was dropped from Chief Minister Banerjee's cabinet in August 3 reshuffle.

"In more embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee, a PIL has been filed in the Calcutta HC seeking direction for removal of Paresh Adhikari, MoS Education, a direct beneficiary of the #SSCScam, till such time the investigation is ongoing. Copy to be served on WB Govt. Listed for Friday," Malviya had said earlier.

The PIL was filed before the division bench of chief justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj by a West Bengal BJP leader Pradipta Arjun.

In its petition, the BJP has argued that following an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court's single judge bench Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, it has been proved beyond doubt that Adhikari misused his power to unethically to get his daughter Ankita Adhikari appointed as a higher secondary political science teacher illegally superseding another eligible candidate.

The division bench has admitted the public interest litigation and the matter might come up for hearing on August 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor