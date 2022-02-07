After BJP MLA, two more party leaders point fingers at Rajkot CP

Gandhinagar, Feb 7 After Rajkot BJP MLA Govind Patel wrote an explosive letter to Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, alleging that Rajkot Commissioner of Police (CP), Manoj Agrawal takes 15 per cent commission to manage to return sunk money of complainants, two other BJP leaders have also joined Patel, pointing fingers at the said official.

Rambhai Mokaria, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday said that there were many complaints against the Rajkot Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Agrawal. "When Govindbhai went to meet the MoS home, I too went along with him. Indeed, Manoj Agrawal is a corrupt officer. He works only when money is paid to him. He's into corruption, bribe, land settlements, etc. I too had complained earlier that he is not listening to the complainants, not registering complaints," said Rambhai Mokaria.

Apart from Govind Patel, another MLA from Rajkot East and minister of state (MoS) Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Pilgrimage Development, Arvind Raiyani also attacked Rajkot CP. He has asked for the strictest action against the corrupt official.

Govind Patel, a BJP legislator from Rajkot South, had alleged that Manoj Agrawal takes 15 per cent commission to manage to return sunk money of complainants. In such cases complaints are not even filed.

Patel on Wednesday, had written to MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi privately, however the copy of this letter went viral in social media groups.

In his letter to Sanghavi, the BJP MLA claimed that the Rajkot Police Commissioner didn't file FIR of a complainant in Rs 15 crore fraud case and asked for 15 per cent commission on collection of the sunk money.

Patel further added that Agrawal collected Rs 75 lakh through Police Inspector after collection of Rs 7 crore out of total Rs 15 crore. Patel added that a complainant continues to receive phone calls from Police Inspector for payment of rest of the amount which is Rs 30 lakh.

The Rajkot city crime branch initiated an inquiry into allegations of corruption against at least two of its officers after BJP MLA's accusations.

Since the letter bomb on Saturday, the Rajkot CP Manoj Agrawal has not attended the office.

