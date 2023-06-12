After giving safe passage to fugitives, Centre preparing to give safe settlement: Cong

New Delhi, June 12 Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs among lenders, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday slammed the centre over the scheme saying "after giving safe passage to fugitive offenders the government is now preparing to give safe settlement".

Surjewala, who is party's General Secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, took a jibe at the scheme and said, "The Modi government, which gives 'safe passage' to the country's economic criminals and fugitives, is now preparing to give 'safe settlement'. Those who loot public money and commit bank fraud will no longer be considered criminals. The fraud will be 'settled' by compromising with them...'will eat a lot, and make others eat too'."

His remarks came after RBI on June 9 announced a framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs among lenders.

