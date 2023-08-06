After ‘Peace Room’ in Raj Bhavan premises, Bengal Guv seeks ‘Peace Train’

Kolkata, Aug 6 After opening a 'Peace Room' in Raj Bhavan premises to address complaints of violence and bloodbath during the recently concluded panchayat polls in West Bengal, the Governor ,C.V. Ananda Bose has initiated an interaction with the railways department to introduce an intra-state 'Peace Train'.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor has even dropped a request to the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnawon this count. Sources said that the Governor's proposal is the said Peace Train will run between Sealdah station in Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri in Darjeeling district covering both South Bengal and North Bengal sending a message of peace.

Recently, the Governor told the media persons that "corruption” and “violence” are two greatest enemies for the people of West Bengal now. The Governor also recently initiated opening an 'Anti- Corruption Room' in the Raj Bhavan premises to address public grievances on corruption at the university- level education system in the state.

The Governor has already attracted scathing criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress for his decisions to open both the Peace Room and the Anti-Corruption Room, with the ruling party leadership claiming these are attempts by the governor to run parallel administrations in the state.

Political observers feel that the fresh initiative of the Peace Train will surely open another round of tussle between the Governor’s House and the state secretariat.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen said that the Governor is now trying to use the platform of railways to malign the image of the state. "He should know that the situation in West Bengal is much better than the BJP- ruled states," Sen said.

Recently, the Governor had alsosent back a list of prisoners who were supposed to be released on the occasion of Independence Day this year, which was forwarded by the state secretariat to the Governor’s House.

