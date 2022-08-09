After quitting, Nitish goes to Rabri Devi's house to meet Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 9 After submitting his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday and quitting the NDA, Nitish Kumar headed for the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi to meet party leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan to discuss the future course of action.

He was accompanied by JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

"We have had discussions with every MLA, MLCs and MP of the party before I resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar. Our party JD-U has also come out from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he said.

"During the meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan, we have also claimed to form a new government with the help of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. I have also submitted the list of MLAs to him," he added.

The Bihar Governor has accepted the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The JD-U also withdrew support from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as well.

Following the fast-paced developments, a large crowd was seen at the Raj Bhavan as well as at the residence of Rabri Devi at 10 Circular Road.

Due to large gatherings, Patna police deployed a large number of police force at those two places to control the situation.

