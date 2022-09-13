After shoes hurled at Gehlot's minister in Pushkar, CM adviser issues 'warning'

Jaipur, Sep 13 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's advisor and independent MLA Babulal Nagar on Tuesday adopted a threatening tone saying "If someone wants to raise slogans here, they can raise slogans like Gehlot Zindabad, Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe only. If anyone raises a third slogan apart from these two, then the police will take him away. Will send him to lock up and the case will be taken up. Please don't come to me running later," he added.

Nagar was speaking at a public meeting in Dudu, situated 60 km from Jaipur, where Gehlot was to address the gathering.

Before the arrival of Gehlot, Nagar was seen openly threatening people.

In Dudu, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Block Level Rural Olympic Sports Competition and laid the foundation stone for many development projects.

Nagar speaking on the occasion said, "No one will raise slogans for any leader, I have suggested two slogans. Gehlot Zindabad, Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe, third slogan will not be allowed anymore. If you want to raise the third slogan, you can get up and go. Or else don't blame me. All you have to do is clap. There will be only two slogans," he reiterated.

Nagar advised people that if there is any nuisance in your block, then inform immediately. Sometimes the neighbour creates a nuisance, then the one who did not make a mistake gets blamed. There is history for the last 24 years, no indiscipline has happened in any of my programmes and I will not tolerate it, he added.

Nagar is known as a strong supporter of Gehlot.

There are a good number of Sachin Pilot supporters in Dudu and Nagar feared sloganeering by them. Therefore, he warned the people of getting picked up by the police if they raised slogans in favour of any other leader.

Special precautions were taken at the meeting after the incident of shoes being hurled during the speech of Minister Ashok Chandna in Pushkar on Monday.

The infighting between Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was quite evident on Monday when Pilot supporters raised slogans praising him and hurled shoes at Gehlot minister Ashok Chandna at a meeting organised during the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla in Pushkar, Ajmer.

