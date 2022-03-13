After winning polls, trouble begins for Mukhtar Ansari's son

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 He may have won his seat but for Abbas Ansari, son of jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, troubles just seem to have begun.

The Mau police has added more sections of IPC in the case lodged against him for allegedly threatening officials during the campaign.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mau Sushil Ghule said, "After taking legal opinion in the case registered against Abbas Ansari on March 4, more sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 189 (threatening a public servant with injury to him) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have been added. Further investigations in this case are in progress."

Abbas had allegedly threatened state government officials from a public meeting dais in the Pahadpur area of Mau on March 3 night.

He had said, "After the formation of Samajwadi Party (SP)-led government, officials would have to give account of their work in the past regime before getting transferred."

After the video of the speech went viral on social media, Mau police, on March 4, booked him in a case under section 171F (offence of undue influence or personation at an election) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Mentioning that more sections have been added in the same FIR, Ghule said that apart from lodging an FIR against Abbas with Kotwali police, a report had also been sent to the Election Commission of India by the returning officer of Mau Sadar Assembly seat for initiating appropriate action.

After examining the report of Mau officials, the ECI had imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by Abbas.

The video clips of the speech of Abbas at Pahadpur area went viral on March 3.

Abbas Ansari had contested the election as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Mau.

