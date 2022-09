Agnipath protest: SCR cancels several trains on second day

Hyderabad, June 18 The violent anti-Agnipath protest at Secunderabad railway station on Friday and fears of similar protest at major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday led to cancellation of several trains.

The railway authorities also partially cancelled or diverted or rescheduled some trains.

According to the South Central Railway (CSR), the cancelled trains include Trivandrum Central - Secunderabad Sabari Express, Manmad - Secunderabad Ajanta Express, Shirdi Sainagar - Secunderabad Express, Danapur - Secunderabad Express, , Shalimar - Secunderabad Express, Visakhapatnam - Guntur Simhadri Express, Guntur - Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, AKSR Bengaluru - Danapur Sangamitra Express, Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express, Secunderabad-Darbanga, Dabanga-Secunderabad, MGR Chennai Central-Chappar and Patna-Purna Express.

Danapur-KSR Bangalore City, Patliputra-Yesvantpur, Yesvantpur-Patliputra and Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur were also cancelled.

Kakinada Port - Visakhapatnam MEMU and Visakhapatnam - Kakinada Port MEMU were also cancelled on Saturday.

The SCR authorities also announced cancellation of MMTS or suburban local trains in Greater Hyderabad. Six MMTS services between Lingampalli Aand Falaknuma and Falaknuma and Lingampalli were cancelled.

As Visakhapatnam station was shut to prevent any protest, Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam train was partially cancelled between Duvvada and Visakhapatnam.

Kacheguda - Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam were partially cancelled between Duvvada and Visakhapatnam. Machilipatnam - Visakhapatnam was partially cancelled between Anakapalle- Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam - Machilipatnam was cancelled between Visakhapatnam-Ankapalle. Similarly Tirupati - Visakhapatnam was partially cancelled between Ankapalle- Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam - Tirupati cancelled between Visakhapatnam - Ankapalle. Mumbai LTT-Visakhapatnam Partially cancelled between Duvvada - Visakhapatnam, Cuddapah - Visakhapatnam partially cancelled between Duvvada - Visakhapatnam

Rescheduled trains include Secunderabad - Danapur, Secunderabad - Manguru and Kakinada Port-SNSI.

A SCR official said though train services resumed from Secunderabad station from Friday evening, the burning or damage of coaches by protesters impacted running of few trains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor