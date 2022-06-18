Agnipath Scheme to provide good platform for youth to join armed forces: TN governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday termed the Centre's Agnipath a "revolutionary and transformative" scheme and said that it will provide a good platform for youth to join the Indian armed forces.

"Agnipath is a revolutionary and transformative scheme that provides a good platform for youth to join the Indian armed forces. Youth should not be misled by some hostile elements," the governor said.

"At a young age, they (Agnivees) can come out after serving the nation with self-confidence, discipline, duly trained, and financially sound with skills and knowledge to excel in life," he explained.

The statement from the governor comes after he inaugurated the celebration of 150 years birth anniversary of VO Chidambaranar at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi today.

While recollecting the extraordinary sacrifices and sufferings of Chidambaranar, Ravi praised the national freedom fighter for his innovative idea and said people should remember the great patriot and nationalist.

"We are in the process of building new Bharat with all-around resurgence. In this regard, there is a necessity to take the stories and ideas of our great freedom fighters to our young generation to appreciate the work of freedom and take over the responsibility for the country," he added.

Earlier on June 14, the Union Cabinet approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

