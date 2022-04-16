Ahead of birthday, Robert Vadra shares pix of feeding food to needy

New Delhi, April 16 Indian businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, has been feeding the poor and the needy by visiting places of worship every day in the national capital for a week before celebrating his 51st birthday.

Vadra will celebrate his 51st birthday on April 18.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he had helped the poor and the needy. The industrialist is also associated with social work and often such a pictures of him are seen on social media.

Even during winters, he was seen donating blankets to the poor people.

Sharing some of his pictures on Saturday, Vadra tweeted, "It's extremely hot but there were long queues of people to get Aloo subzi, rice, roti & halwa at the Hanuman Temple at ITO. Fed people as part of the week long celebrations before my birthday. Seeing people satisfied and smiling is very fulfilling. You get what you give!!"

