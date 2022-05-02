Ahead of next year's Assembly polls, BJP reaching out to Rajasthanis living outside state

New Delhi, May 2 Gearing up for the Rajasthan assembly polls next year, the BJP has started reaching out to people from the state residing in other parts of the country.

As part of an outreach programme, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has started meeting people from Rajasthan living in other states through the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan'. Such programmes have been held in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and will be held in other states also where people from Rajasthan reside.

"Through these outreach programmes, we are not only reaching 'pravasi' but they are also able to get an opportunity to connect with their roots back home in Rajasthan. They also get an opportunity to understand the BJP's plan for the state. The programme also provides an opportunity to raise their concerns and demands if any as a community," a Rajasthan BJP leader said.

A senior BJP functionary told that a sizable Rajasthani population is present in many states of the country and a large number of them still have their name enrolled in the electoral lists in Rajasthan.

"Large population of people from the state living in other parts of the country and majority of them who shifted base in recent time are enrolled in the electoral rolls in Rajasthan. At the time of election, they come back to exercise their franchise. The idea is to reach out to people from Rajasthan living in other states and to their families back home and encourage them to vote for the BJP in next year's assembly polls," a party insider said.

The Rajasthan assembly polls will be held at the end of 2023.

Another senior functionary explained that the party has started working for next year's assembly polls in Rajasthan on several fronts.

"On one front, the party leadership is working on plugging loopholes in the organisation or has hit the streets against the mis-governance of the Ashok Gehlot government. On the other hand, it started reaching out to voters with its agenda in and outside Rajasthan," a senior party leader said.

A top party leader in Rajasthan claimed that the BJP is the first party to reach out to people staying outside the state. "No other party from Rajasthan ever tried to reach out to our people staying in different parts of the country. BJP is first to reach out to them. Through 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan', BJP will reach out to Rajasthanis living across the country," he said.

