Ahead of UP polls, BJP reaching out to youth through conferences

New Delhi, Jan 2 In an attempt to reach out to youth ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP has planned a series of events to connect with young voters. BJYM, the party's youth wing, will explain to young voters about the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last seven years.

BJYM's Uttar Pradesh unit is organising youth conferences in all the districts to highlight the youth centric policies and schemes of the Modi and the Yogi Adityanath governments.

"The Uttar Pradesh BJYM is organising 'Yuva Sammelan' across the state. In the programme, the 'Yuva Morcha' is talking about numerous government schemes that have successfully benefitted millions of people and are also supportive and encouraging for the youth. Some of the policies are Skill India, Startup India and Mudra loan among others," a BJYM leader said.

On January 12, to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, the saffron party is organising a youth conference in Varanasi. To make it a grand success, the BJYM has set up various committees at the Centre, state and district levels across the country. The BJYM is expecting one lakh youth to attend the programme.

"Youth from all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will reach Kashi to attend the youth conference. Youths from other parts of the country will also participate in the programme," the BJYM leader said.

The series of events started from December 13 - with inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor - will come to an end with the youth conference on January 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath temple to the nation on December 13.

Elections for 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in February-March this year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

