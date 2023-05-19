AI camera case: Kerala govt probe gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev on Friday released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal which absolves of any wrongdoing and dismissed the Congress-led opposition's allegation that it was a corrupt deal where commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.

"All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job and they have done everything according to rules," said Rajeev.

But, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed the report. "For the past several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he breaks his silence," said Satheesan.

