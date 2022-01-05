AIADMK boycotts Governor address in TN Assembly

Chennai, Jan 5 The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK on Wednesday boycotted Governor R.N.Ravia's address to the Assembly.

The AIADMK members walked out of the House soon after Ravi began his address.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami said the party walked out protesting against the DMK government.

Palaniswami charged that the law and order has worsened in the state during the last eight months since the DMK party came to power.

He also said the DMK government has failed to prevent water logging in Chennai despite having sufficient time to take preventive measures.

The DMK came to power in May while the rains began in October resulting in Chennai getting flooded due to water logging.

Palaniswami also said the DMK government has closed the Amma Mini Clinics since the scheme was named after late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa belonging to AIADMK.

A former Chief Minister Palaniswami also said banned tobacco product-Gutka- is freely available in the state and the government has failed to prevent its sale.

