AIADMK General, Executive Council meetings to be held on June 23

Chennai, June 2 Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK will conduct its General and Executive Council meetings on June 23, a party statement said.

The meeting will be held at a private wedding hall at Vengaram near Chennai from 10 a.m. onwards on June 23, the statement from the party headquarters said.

AIADMK's interim Chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain will preside at the meetings which will discuss several political issues in the state, including the relationship with ally BJP.

Sources in the AIADMK told that the meets will chalk out strategies regarding fight against the DMK government and how to stage aggressive public protests against the "misdeeds" of the state government.

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister, C. Ponnayian, in a recent meeting of party office-bearers, had said that the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu does not augur well for Dravidian policies and for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Then, the BJP legislative party leader, Nainar Nagendran, in a statement, had invited AIADMK's former interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala into the BJP fold.

The K. Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK is antagonistic to the reentry of Sasikala into the party fold and the party leadership is sore that the BJP had extended an invitation to Sasikala while continuing its alliance with the AIADMK.

The June 23 meeting of the AIADMK will be the first of its kind after the DMK assumed power in the state in May 2021 and assumes significance on the next move of the major opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

