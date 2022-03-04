Ailing NSCN-IM leader Muivah hospitalised in Dimapur

Kohima, March 4 NSCN-IM's octogenarian General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah was hospitalised in Nagaland on Friday due to sudden illness, a top official here said.

A top Nagaland government official told on condition of anonymity that Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) leader Muivah, 88, was airlifted from NSCN-IM's headquarters' in Hebron in Nagaland to a hospital in Dimapur. His condition is stable now, the official said, adding that he had some stomach upset due to indigestion.

Last year in July, Muivah was admitted to the Dimapur hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The dominant Naga outfit headed by Muviah and the Indian government have been engaged in peace negotiations for over two decades. The NSCN-IM, the leading group among the several Naga outfits, and the Centre had inked a Framework Agreement in August 2015.

The Central government has been separately holding peace talks with the NSCN-IM and eight other Naga outfits, which came together a few years ago under the banner of 'Naga National Political Groups' (NNPGs).

The NSCN-IM and other outfits entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and in the subsequent years, held more than 85 rounds of political negotiations with the government since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor