AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Telanagana MLA Raja Singh's Prophet comments

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana MLA Raja Singh over his alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad stating that it was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to destroy the country's social fabric.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad today, Owaisi said, "I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP does not want to see peace in Hyderabad. They hate Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India."

He said that Prime Minister Modi should at least react to this issue.

"Fight with us politically but not like this and if PM Modi and BJP do not support these comments, then they should react. ...I will say to those people to not take the law into their hands," Owaisi further said.

Earlier today Hyderabad Police took into custody BJP MLA Raja Singh for making an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad South Zone Police filed an FIR against Raja Singh on Tuesday morning. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the remarks.

Protestors gathered in front of the city Police Commissioner's office demanding immediate action against the BJP MLA.

Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

According to the inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

"We immediately took all the details from them and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and further probe into the case has been initiated," Inspector Dabeerpura police station said.

On August 19, the BJP MLA was put under house arrest after he opposed the show that was held by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad on August 20.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have increased the security and have deployed forces out of the Hyderabad police commissioner's office. Police have also increased security in parts of the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

