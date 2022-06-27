AIMIM declares support to Yashwant Sinha

Hyderabad, June 27 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced its support to opposition parties' joint candidate Yashwant Sinha in the election for the President of India.

AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Sinha in the Presidential elections, announced party president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP tweeted that Yashwant Sinha earlier spoke to him over phone.

Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of leaders of different political parties in on Monday.

The presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had invited Asaduddin Owaisi for June 21 meeting to discuss the presidential elections.

The AIMIM chief had deputed party leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the meeting.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party has two Lok Sabha members one each from Telangana and Maharashtra and 14 MLAs seven in Telangana, five in Bihar and two in Maharashtra.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ignored AIMIM for the June 15 meeting of opposition parties hosted by her to discuss the strategy for the Presidential elections.

Owaisi had said that even if his party was invited it would not have attended as the Congress party was invited.

