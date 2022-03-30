AIUDF denies all allegations made by Congress of 'selling' its lawmakers

Opposition Congress in Assam ahead of Rajya Sabha polls accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. This allegation come a day after AIUDF pledged support for Congress’s Ripun Bora.

Refusing all the allegations against it AIUDF leader Aminul Islam said “We are astonished by the baseless allegations. We were hearing about differences within the Congress on Bora’s selection. Some of the Congress leaders are working to defeat him. The immature accusations have confirmed this.”

Earlier, AIUDF agreed to support Congress, it said “We stand committed to our support and all 15 lawmakers will vote for Bora on Thursday. The results will reveal who is the real betrayer.”

However, Borah said AIUDF tried to field its agent for the polls without informing the party and blackmail them, “The election agent informed me a few days back through my general secretary that he will not vote for the Congress candidate.”

The voting is going to behold on Thursday, for it BJP has nominated only Pabitra Margherita for one seat and left other seats for its alliance. BJP has tied its knot with United Peoples Party Liberal’s Rwngwra Narzary.