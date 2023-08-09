Akbaruddin Owaisi inspects construction of mosque at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad, Aug 9 AIMIM's floor leader in Telangana Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday inspected the construction work of the mosque at the State Secretariat.

The state government recently announced that a temple, mosque and a church will be inaugurated in State Secretariat premises on August 25.

The MLA also had a meeting with Principal Secretary, Revenue, Navin Mittal on Wednesday in the Secretariat on allotment of government lands to Muslim graveyards, Eidgahs and Shadikhanas in all districts of Telangana.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had last month announced that the decision to inaugurate three places of worship in the Secretariat was taken in tune with his government’s policy of equality of all religions and reflecting the secular spirit enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

It was announced that these three religious places will be accessible for Secretariat employees to perform rituals during their festivities.

Foundation stone for re-construction of two mosques in the new State Secretariat premises was laid on November 25, 2021, five months after they were razed during demolition of the old secretariat buildings.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of home minister Mahmood Ali.

The state government had allotted 1,500 yards for the two mosques, which are estimated to cost Rs 2.9 crore.

Two mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of old secretariat buildings.

KCR had expressed his regret over the incident. He had claimed that the places of worship were damaged due to the fall of the debris on them.

He had promised to rebuild the place of worship on more spacious sites and at the government’s cost.

On September 5, 2021, KCR announced that the government will rebuild mosques and a temple along with a church. The Christian leaders had informed the chief minister that church services used to be held in the old secretariat.

