Akhilesh becomes SP President for third time

Lucknow, Sep 29 Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected as the Samajwadi Party President for the third consecutive term.

Samajwadi Party's secretary general Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Akhilesh became SP President for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 when he took over the reins of the party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In the same year, he got a second term at the party's national convention in Agra.

Akhilesh's term as party president will be for five years.

