Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann

Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann for his oath-taking ceremony, he also said that he hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new perspective will flourish in Punjab," Yadav said in a tweet.

पंजाब के नव निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री श्री भगवंत मान जी को शपथ समारोह के लिए अनंत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ!



आशा है उनके कुशल नेतृत्व में पंजाब में तरक़्क़ी, भाईचारे और नये नज़रिये की फसल ख़ूब लहलहाएगी। pic.twitter.com/fVgUGrbCX1 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 16, 2022

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today is a big day for Punjab... today, entire Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make Punjab a happy state. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

The report also states that no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and the party's Punjab leaders. Further, the family members and those who are close to the Chief Minister-designate have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.