Akhilesh Yadav will strengthen the organisation by staying in Lucknow: Jayant Chaudhary

Even after the defeat of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, its alliance Rashtriya Lok Dal and its chief said they are still in support of Akhilesh Yadav who is the SP leader. Talking to the news portal RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav will strengthen the organization by staying in Lucknow. It is a good thing. He will remain among the people and the organization will be strong."

Further, he said, "The MLAs are ready to work, all the winning MLAs will make their own identity."

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now.

Also, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he show how to manage to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results were quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.