Alarm bells for Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, March 16 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is faced with a major challenge by opposition political parties, who have not only joined together to oust his government, but also have started to get nods from ally parties and members of the ruling benches, who now seem to be sliding in support of the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

One of the major political parties, Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q), which is in alliance with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was 100 per cent in trouble because of the no-confidence motion against him.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, speaker of the Punjab provincial assembly and leader of PML-Q criticised Imran Khan for opting the revenge policy, which he said was not the way to govern a country.

"Imran Khan is 100 per cent in trouble, as his allies are on the opposition side. The government 100 per cent lacks wisdom and understanding. The prime minister has a great desire for revenge, which is evident from the fact that he puts everyone in National Accountability Bureau (NAB). There are no such ways to govern," he said.

"When Moonis Elahi (son of pervaiz elahi) delivered his speech... we started receiving threats from NAB. There are a lot of inexperienced people among the rulers. They should have learned first. If they come down, they would learn. The government is under threat from its own people," he added.

Elahi said that the opposition alliance, led by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have resisted the government orchestrated and maneuvered pressure, adding that today, the alliance is strong and lasting.

"When opponents are united against one person, bitterness among them is forgotten."

It is pertinent to mention here that the current ruling government of Imran Khan has been formed through many alliances with other political parties and electables, who had won their respective seats in independent capacity. Now, with opposition parties joining in and becoming stronger; the same independent members and parties are sliding towards the opposition benches, ringing serous alarm bells for the Imran Khan-led government.

The seat of the Prime Minister that Imran Khan sits on has a lead of only 5 votes/seats in the National Assembly, which was gained by the support of the same independent and ally parties.

"Imran Khan is too late now because the cracks in the ruling coalition have widened," said Elahi.

On the other hand, Imran Khan's ministers say that the opposition attempt to oust the Prime Minister are destined to fail as no one from the government or the coalition parties will join with them. The ruling benches also say that the opposition's no-confidence motion is motivated and facilitated by external forces and power, hinting towards foreign hands behind what they term as a 'conspiracy'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor