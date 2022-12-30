All disputes will be resolved soon, says new Congress in-charge for Raj

Jaipur, Dec 30 The newly-appointed Rajasthan in-charge for Congress, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Friday held back-to-back meetings aiming at resolving the pending issues facing the party in the desert state.

Randhawa also claimed to resolve the Gehlot-Pilot tussle soon.

Talking to the media, Randhawa said, "It is my job to resolve the dispute, not theirs. I am not sitting in a five-star hotel, but among the people. All disputes will be resolved soon."

Randhawa reached the Jaipur Circuit House on Friday after attending the Congress' feedback meeting on Thursday night. He told the media that his first task is to strengthen the party organisation, adding that "we are all working in that direction".

The vacant posts in the party organisation will be filled soon, he said.

"For two consecutive days, I am talking to the leaders and party workers. No major complaints have been received during the feedback sesssions... Small things keep happening," he said.

Randhawa also said that tickets will be given for next year's Assembly elections on the basis of surveys.

"Right now, we are not distributing tickets to anyone. We are getting the surveys done and tickets will be distributed based on the findings," he said.

On no new appointments being made for two-and-a-half years, Randhawa said that in the next two days, the list of appointments of block and district heads will be outA

Except for 39 state office-bearers and 13 district heads, there are no office-bearers in the state organiation for two-and-a-half years, ever since the rebellion by the Sachin Pilot camp.

Overall, around 2,500 appointments are to be made.

Sources said that during the feedback meetings with ministers on Thursday, the issue of 'dispute' between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot came up. Some ministers were of the opinion that it is necessary to settle the dispute before the state goes to the polls.

