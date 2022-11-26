'Allotting land to Hry for new Assembly building a violation'

Chandigarh, Nov 26 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday told Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit that the Haryana government's application for allotment of land in Chandigarh by way of land swap for creation of a separate Vidhan Sabha was in violation of Article 3 of the Constitution and urged him to reject it.

A SAD delegation, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, impressed on the Governor that only the Parliament was empowered to make laws relating to alteration of existing states and their borders.

It said Haryana should accordingly be told to establish a new Vidhan Sabha if it so wished within the boundaries of Haryana.

Badal, who was accompanied by Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema, apprised the Governor that Punjab had an inalienable right over Chandigarh which had been reiterated by Central governments repeatedly and also ratified by the Parliament by way of the Rajiv Longowal accord.

"Haryana's move to apply for 10 acres of land in the Union Territory of Chandigarh by way of a land swap is aimed at diluting Punjab's right over Chandigarh." He said the move was also counter-productive to maintenance of peace in the state.

"Punjabis are sentimentally attached to Chandigarh and will not allow any land to be given to Haryana in the state."

The SAD president also apprised the Governor that since the party represented the regional aspirations of Punjabis it would oppose the land swap deal moved by Haryana to the very last.

He also apprised the Governor to recommend transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab keeping in view the sentiments of Punjabis as well as ending the injustice done to Punjab which has been denied its own capital since 55 years.

The Akali delegation also briefed the Governor about the collapse of law and order in the state and urged him to dismiss Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately.

The delegation said besides sensational murders like that of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab was in the grip of killings, extortions and 'goonda raj'.

"The drug menace is leading to drug overdose deaths daily. All this has led to the flight of capital from the state even as the common man is in a state of panic and fear."

The delegation said instead of addressing the issue, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet had left Punjabis to their fate by campaigning in Gujarat for the last two months.

"People's grievances are not being addressed which is exacerbating the situation," the delegation members added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor