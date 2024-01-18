Alok Sharma Accuses Kamal Nath of Alliance With BJP; AICC Issues Show Cause Notice to Congress Spokesperson

Bhopal, January 18: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for making defamatory remarks against former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Congress has shared a copy of the notice on its official X handle and wrote, "A notice has been issued to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for making unrestrained, baseless, objectionable and indecent statements against former Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath."

AICC has termed the statement of Sharma as unauthorised, baseless, derogatory and a despicable attempt to weaken the party and leadership, it further wrote. The AICC notice reads, "As directed by General Secretary Communication, you (Alok Sharma) are hereby being put to notice regarding your statements made, while serving as a National Media Panellist, on prime-time news debates. The statements, coming from a senior office bearer such as yourself, are not only unauthorised, baseless and defamatory but also demonstrate an attempt to undermine the Party and your senior colleagues."

"Being a member of the Indian National Congress, you are aware that the party discipline is sacrosanct and any violation the same, has severe consequences. Hence, you (Sharma) are hereby put to notice and given two days from the receipt of this notice to provide your clarification on your statements," the notice added.

In case the clarification is not received or is unsatisfactory, then appropriate action shall be initiated against Sharama, it further added. Notably, Sharma accused Nath of collusion with BJP and also said it was the fault of party senior leaders that that person (Nath) was not identified. In the recently conlcuded Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, out of 230 seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat.