Alwar demolitions: Cong MLA announces construction of grand Ram Temple

Jaipur, April 28 A Congress MLA has announced plans to construct a magnificent Ram Temple in his constituency in Rajasthan as the state government is facing flak from the opposition, sants and the common people for demolishing a 300-year-old temple in Alwar district.

Speaking to , Vedprakash Solanki, the Congress MLA from Chaksu said, "Lord Rama is omnipresent and represents the entire Hindu community. Hence, we have decided to build a grand Ram Temple in our constituency."

"In fact, we have decided to take 1100 people from our constituency to Ayodhya where the grand Ram Temple is being built at the Ram Janmabhoomi. We will see the magnificence of the construction and shall seek architectural inspiration from it to construct another temple in our constituency," he added.

The Rajasthan government is facing severe criticism for demolishing three temples in Alwar district including a 300-year-old temple in the name of an encroachment removal drive.

The 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers by the local authorities last week, who claimed that the drive was carried out to clear encroachments in Sarai Mohalla of Rajgarh in Alwar district.

About 86 shops and residential buildings were reportedly demolished to clear the way for a road in the area, which according to the government officials were causing hindrance.

The state government thereafter ordered suspension of three officials including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, Rajgarh Municipality Board chairman Satish Duharia and Executive Officer of the Nagar Panchayat, Banwari Lal Meena were among those suspended.

