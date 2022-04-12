Always rise above narrow considerations of caste, religion, region: Naidu

New Delhi, April 12 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youngsters to imbibe qualities of tolerance, patience, discipline, hard work, reading and empathy to become successful leaders in their chosen fields.

Interacting with Telugu students from various colleges of Delhi University at his official residence, Naidu advised them to develop a constructive and positive outlook in life.

"You should always rise above narrow considerations such as caste, religion and region and never disrespect other religions," he said.

Observing that one cannot become a leader if he or she is intolerant, the Vice President said a leader should be tolerant towards the mandate given by the people.

He also said that a leader should have calibre, capacity, good conduct and character.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining fitness by undertaking regular physical activities like running or yoga, Naidu also cautioned them against consuming junk food.

Pointing out that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of protecting immunity, he advised them to focus on a healthy and protein-rich diet.

Naidu reiterated the need to protect and promote one's mother tongue. "The early education of a child should be in his or her mother tongue and that proficiency in other languages could be acquired later," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor