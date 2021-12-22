Amarinder as party's Punjab unit chief colluded with Majithia, alleges Congress

Congress on Wednesday slammed former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for claiming that the drugs case against Bikram Singh Majithia was 'wrong' saying that he is now supporting convicts, whom he had colluded and accused the SAD leader when he was the state Congress chief for five years.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala further accused Amarinder of not filing a report in the case against Majithia.

"For five years, when Captain Amarinder Singh was the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he himself used to level allegations against him (Bikram Singh Majithia). He initiated an investigation but did not file a report. Now, he is supporting the convicts. It can be said that somewhere he colluded with him, which has now come forth in public," Surjewala told reporters at Vijay Chowk here.

After Punjab police filed a case against Majithia for his alleged involvement in a drugs case, Amarinder came in support of the SAD leader saying a "wrong case" has been filed against him.

"This is a wrong case. I know this case very well. The investigation report of this case is sealed in the Punjab-Haryana High Court despite that, the case has been registered against Majithia just to take out political revenge. This system is wrong," he had said earlier.

Majithia, who previously served as a minister in the state, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

Notably, Amarinder left Congress earlier this year after months of infighting with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Months ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, he floated his won party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor