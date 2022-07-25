Amid disruptions, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4 p.m.

New Delhi, July 25 Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 4 p.m on Monday amid opposition's protest over GST on essential goods and inflation among other issues.

The House met at 2 p.m. instead of the usual 11 a.m. due to the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

Soon after, Leader of House Piyush Goyal hit out at the opposition members over their claims that Leader of Opposition was made to sit in a seat "not commensurate with the position he holds".

Goyal said that the oath-taking ceremony was a Home Ministry event and the Leader of Opposition was given a seat according to hierarchy.

The Chair adjourned the House as opposition members trooped in the Well of the House and continued sloganeering.

