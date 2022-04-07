Amid drinking water shortage Goa Minister wants big companies to build dams

Panaji, April 7 Amid shortage of potable water reported in several parts of Goa amid early summer, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik wants "big companies" to be invited to build a network of dams in the state so that the collected water could be exported to the arid Gulf region.

"Dams should be erected between hills in Goa. There should be such a dam network in the entire Goa and the water can be used for horticulture as well as for farming," Naik, a former Chief Minister, told reporters late on Wednesday.

"The water should be sold to big companies, who should be asked to put up these dams, for the purpose of export. Send it to Dubai, send it to Kuwait, send it everywhere and across India. They sell us petrol, we should sell them water," he also said.

The coastal state has witnessed protests by civil society groups in several parts, including the Bardez, Bicholim and Pernem sub districts, due to shortage of potable water over the past few weeks.

