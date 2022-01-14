Amid exodus of OBC leaders in UP, BJP launches reach out campaign

New Delhi, Jan 14 Amid the exodus of OBC leaders in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has launched 'Samajik Samark Abhiyan' to reach out to the community to lessen the impact of the leaders leaving the party.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya and most of them are from the OBC communities.

Uttar Pradesh BJP OBC Morcha president Narendra Kashyap told that starting January 14 party leaders will reach out to the backward communities in all the 403 Assembly constituencies of the state telling people about the welfare measures taken by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years.

According to Kashyuap, the morcha leader will reach out to the community members across the state and welfare measures taken under Modi and Yogi Adityanath government in the state. "Our workers in small groups meet OBC community members in all the 403 Assembly constituencies and explain them about the initiatives like 27 per cent reservation for OBC category and 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in All India Quota Scheme in undergraduate and postgraduate (PG Medical/Dental courses) in the field of medical education," Kashyap said.

He pointed out the Modi government has given Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, passed the 127th Constitution Amendment that allowed states and Union territories to prepare their own list of backward classes and picked 27 OBC ministers for his government.

"BJP OBC Morcha workers will explain to the community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks. It is the Modi government which worked for their welfare," Kashyap added.

The OBC plays an important and decisive role in Uttar Pradesh politics and constitutes over 50 per cent of the total electorate of the state. While the non-Yadav OBCs constitute around 35 per cent of the state's total electorate, they are eyeing to win the election for a second consecutive term.

