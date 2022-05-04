Amid exodus, Trinamool appoints Kirti Azad as Goa in-charge

Panaji, May 4 Amid a series of high level desertions and the resignation of its top state leaders, including state president Kiran Kandolkar, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Kirti Azad as party's in-charge of Goa.

"Under the guidance and inspiration of honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee the All India Trinamool Congress is pleased to appoint Kirti Azad (ex MP Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect," the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a statement.

The Banerjee-led party failed to win a single seat in the February 14 polls despite a high profile campaign and has witnessed an exodus of leaders from its fold since.

