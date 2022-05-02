Amid rumours of joining BJP, Hardik Patel removes Congress party's name from his Twitter bio

Amid speculation of his joining the BJP, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed the party's name from his Twitter bio.

Last week Patel dismissed the rumours saying he has no such plans and said that he is upset with the state party leadership.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president is reportedly unhappy with the party and has, in recent days, praised the ruling BJP. He lauded the BJP for revoking Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir. The Congress leader said that such decisions of the party should be commended.