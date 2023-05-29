Amid talks of YSR Telangana Party-Congress alliance, YS Sharmila meets DK Shivakumar in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 : Amid talks of a possible alliance of her party with the Congress in Telangana, the YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Monday met with Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders since Shivakumar assumed office as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharmila had previously lauded Shivakumar for his instrumental role in the Congress' victory in the recent Karnataka assembly election.

The YSRTP president had on May 17 reacting to rumours of an alliance between her party and the Congress for the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections said, "We are open for talks with anybody as we do not want KCR (Telangana chief minster K Chandrashekar Rao) to return to power in the State."

"This is an election year, so every party will try their best for everything in every other way, so it's not surprising," Sharmila had said.

Meanwhile two days after the Karnataka cabinet reached its full strength of 34, portfolios were allocated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeping Finance and his deputy DK Shivakumar getting Major and Medium Irrigation, and Bengaluru City Development ministries.

Other than this, Siddaramaiah has also kept the ministries of Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT Infrastructure development and all unallocated portfolios. DK Shivakumar, under the Bengaluru City Development Ministry, will be having control over BBMP, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL and BDA.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge have been given the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. G Parameshwara was allocated the crucial Home Ministry in the state of Karnataka.

