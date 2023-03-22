Amit Shah inaugurates Maa Sharda Devi temple at Kupwara in J&K

Srinagar, March 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Maa Sharda Devi temple at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, was also present on the occasion.

"Amit Shah began his address by wishing the countrymen on the occasion of New Year. He said the newly-constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for the devotees from all over India. He said the inauguration of the Maa Sharda temple is the beginning of a new era," an official statement said.

The Home Minister said that the architecture and construction of the temple has been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of the Sharda Peeth.

The idol of Sharda Maa, donated by the Sringeri Math, and its installation here... The time period from January 24 till today was like a journey, the statement said. The reconstruction of Maa Sharda's temple in Kupwara is a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda-civilisation and promotion of Sharda-script.

Amit Shah said that once upon a time, Sharda Peeth was considered the centre of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent with scholars from all over the country coming here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge.

He said that Sharda script is the original script of Kashmir, which has been named after the name of Maa Sharda.

This is one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here, he said.

The Home Minister said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious and educational heritage, and just like the Kartarpur Corridor, the government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees.

He said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, peace has been established in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the Kashmir Valley and Jammu are once again returning to their old traditions.

Shah said that as per its commitment to social and economic transformation, the Centre has taken initiatives in all sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including cultural rejuvenation. Systematic restoration and repair work is going on at 123 identified places under this, which include many temples and Sufi sites.

The Home Minister said that in the first phase, 35 places are being renovated at a cost of Rs 65 crore, adding that 31 mega cultural programmes have also been organized by identifying 75 places of religious and Sufi saints.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor