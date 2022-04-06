Amit Shah moves Criminal Procedure Identification Bill in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved 'The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022' for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

The bill provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

It seeks to define ''measurements'' to include finger impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, and biological samples and their analysis.

The bill seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau of India to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

The bill also seeks to empower a Magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empower police or prison officer to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements.

( With inputs from ANI )

