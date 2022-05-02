Amit Shah on 3-day visit to Bengal from May 4

New Delhi, May 2 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal from Wednesday to attend various government programmes, BJP events and will also address the ongoing infighting in the party's state unit.

Shah will reach Kolkata on May 4 evening, and on May 5 he will attend a government programme at Hingalganj. Later in the day he will visit Siliguri and address a public rally in Railway Maidan. He will also meet various community leaders in the evening.

On May 6, the Union Home Minister will attend a government programme at Tin Bigha. He will also meet with elected representatives and office-bearers of the BJP in Kolkata in the afternoon.

Later Shah will attend a cultural ministry programme at Victoria Memorial and visit the RSS office in the state capital.

During the interaction with the party leaders in West Bengal, Shah will discuss to further strengthen the party in the state. In last year's Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the main opposition party by winning 77 seats. However, a few of its MLAs left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. The BJP also failed to win any bypolls or local bodies polls in West Bengal after the Assembly polls.

Sources said that Shah will discuss the ongoing infighting in the state unit between the old guards and newcomers, which have intensified after the recent defeat in Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll.

