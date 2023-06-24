Amit Shah to address public meeting in UP's Bijnor on June 30

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on June 30 as part of the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'.

Under the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', all the prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing programs across the country.

Earlier, the Home Minister's program was to be held on June 29, but due to Eid, there has been a change in the program.

On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government will hold a grand rally across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country, sources said.

On Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs.

According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.

"Some MPs are not sharing information about the programs they are conducting, which is neither appropriate nor conducive to the spirit of the ongoing outreach campaign," he said.

He also emphasized that the party possesses information about the activities of all MPs. Therefore, he urged them to actively participate in the scheduled programs, share relevant information, and make a concerted effort during the outreach campaign.

