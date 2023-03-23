Amit Shah to visit K'taka tomorrow ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnataka on Friday.

Union Home Minister will attend Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States/UTs in Bengaluru.

Shah will lay the foundation stone of Sehkar Samrudhi Soudh and inaugurate various development works of the Cooperative Ministry (Karnataka) in Kommaghatta village, Bengaluru.

The Home Minister will be visiting the poll-bound state in a bid to give a further boost to the party's campaign efforts in the southern state.

The state, which in Shah's own words is the BJP's gateway to the south, will go to polls later this year.

During his visit, Shah will unveil three statues, including that of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) and Basaveshwara (Lingayat social reformer), in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly on March 24.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi confirmed that Shah will be visiting the poll-bound state on March 24 and 26 while PM Modi will come calling on March 25.

The PM and the Home minister will grace a raft of events across the state.

After sounding the poll bugle in the state where the BJP currently holds the reins of power, the saffron party has been trying to reach out to various communities by installing statues of famous personalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate Whitefield Metro Line and to attend BJP's event in Davanagere.

The visit of Shah is significant amid the party's push to return to power in the key southern state.

