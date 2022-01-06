Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 29 development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, was also present on the occasion.

In his address, Shah said, "Earlier governments used to indulge in politics round-the-clock, supported armed groups, and harassed the public in the name of ransom, kidnapping, drugs trade and bandhs. But now both the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Biren Singh government in Manipur have together introduced the state to double engine development.

"The Modi government has opened many dimensions for the development of the entire northeast and the Prime Minister says that the eight NE states are the ‘Ashtalakshmi' of India. The Prime Minister has ordered all ministers of the government of India that in 15 days, every minister should be present in one state or the other and organise a district class programme. In the last seven-and-a-half years, 1,500 ministerial visits have taken place and the Prime Minister himself has undertaken numerous visits."

Shah mentioned that there were many problems such as land boundary disputes with Bangladesh, among others, which have been resolved through agreements.

"Around 3,000 militants have laid down their weapons and joined the mainstream and today these youth are engaged in the development of the country," he said.

Shah pointed out that during the previous government, there were three Is Instability, Insurgency and Inequality.

"We have changed the three Is to Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration, only then can the country become one and the northeast become one. We have made Manipur blockade free, bandh free and have taken it on the path of development. We will also make Manipur drugs free if given a chance," he said.

Shah further mentioned that to promote Manipuri culture, the Centre is building a museum for the Queen Mother and all tribal leaders.

"Today, 15 projects costing more than Rs 265 crore have been inaugurated along with 14 projects worth Rs 2,194 crore. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Singh have presented projects worth about Rs 2,450 crore to Manipur. In just two days, works costing about Rs 5,500 crore have started for the people of Manipur," Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor