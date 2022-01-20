Anand Mahindra gifts special car to gold medallist Avani Lakhera

Jaipur, Jan 20 Industrialist Anand Mahindra has gifted a special car to shooter Avani Lekhara who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The car is a special customised XUV-700, fitted with a special hydraulic seat for Lekhara to easily sit or get out of the car on a wheelchair.

Sharing the photo of the new car on social media, Lekhara expressed her gratitude to Anand Mahindra.

She also thanked the Mahindra and Mahindra team for building a customised car for her.

"Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!@MahindraXUV700," she said.

To make driving easier, a special modification has been done in this car and the seat has been linked with hydraulics. This makes it easier with a wheelchair to sit upright in the car. Apart from this, a lot of changes have been made for physically disabled people to sit comfortably in the car.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra congratulated his entire team for building the special car and thanked Lekhara for liking it.

Lekhara, who hails from Jaipur, won the gold and bronze medals in the shooting competition at the Tokyo Paralympics. She became the first player in the country to win two medals in a single Paralympic. At the same time, Avani was also awarded the country's highest sports honor Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna recently.

