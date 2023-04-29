Anand Mohan's release based on 'Model Prison Manual 2016': Nitish

Patna, April 29 Under fire over the release of Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving a life sentence in the murder an IAS officer, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the decision was based on the Centre's 'Model Prison Manual 2016'.

The Chief Minister made the statement during an event here on Friday evening. While referring to a book he carried with him, he said: "This is a book on model prison manual 2016. Please go through it and tell me whether any provision says that if an IAS officer gets killed, the convict would have to stay in jail for his entire life?"

"There was no such law in any state of the country. Hence, we have removed it in Bihar. He (Anand Mohan) was serving a jail term for more than 15 years. In depth discussions preceded the decision. Since 2017, 22 meetings of remission (Parihar) have taken place in Bihar and 696 prisoners released. A number of inmates were released on my recommendation on Republic Day, Independence Day and birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

He further asked if there is any difference of law required for common people and a government official? Though 27 inmates have been released, why is it that only one person's release is being opposed?

Asked about allegations of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Kumar, while showing a photograph of Anand Mohan and Sushil Kumar Modi, said, "Look at this photo and analyse it. Modi met Anand Mohan this February and batted for his release. But when we released him, he objected to it. I don't understand what has changed in the last two months that he is objecting now," Kumar said.

On the TADA inmates, Nitish Kumar said: "We cannot consider the demand of any political party. All these things would take place as per law."

