Anbumani Ramadoss named new PMK president

Chennai, May 28 Former Union Minister for Health and Member of Parliament Dr Anbumani Ramadoss will be the new president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community.

He replaces G.K. Mani, who was the president of the party for the past 25 years.

A special executive committee meeting of the PMK held on Saturday elected Anbumani Ramadoss as the party president and a resolution to this effect was adopted at the party executive meeting at Tiruverkadu in Chennai.

Anbumani Ramadoss is the son of PMK founder leader and ideologue Dr Ramadoss.

The incumbent president is a medical doctor just like his father and has been active in politics at the grassroots level for the past twenty-five years. He is active in taking up issues and has grassroot connectivity with the party cadres and has toured extensively across the state.

