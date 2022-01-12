Andhra CID summons rebel YSRCP MP in sedition case

Hyderabad, Jan 12 The Andhra Pradesh CID on Wednesday served notice on rebel MP of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, directing him to appear before it on January 17 in a case of sedition booked against him last year.

A team of CID officers served the notice on the Narasapuram MP at his residence in Hyderabad. He has been directed to appear in person before the investigation officer at CID regional office, Guntur.

The notice issued in the name of investigation officer says that MP's presence is necessary for investigation and interrogation in a case registered against him at CID police station under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A, 505, 124-A read with 120-B.

The case was booked against Raju after he made some remarks against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP government.

The police had arrested him from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14 and taken him to Guntur. The MP, who had undergone heart bypass surgery, alleged that he was tortured in state police custody.

The Supreme Court had later granted him bail, observing that the report of his medical examination indicated that he may possibly have been ill-treated in custody. The court had also asked him to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Raju slammed the state government for asking him to appear for questioning on Sankranti. He alleged that the case was booked against him out of personal vendetta.

Talking to reporters, the Lok Sabha member asked how a case of sedition can be booked against him for speaking out against the misrule and corruption of the government. He pointed out that the Supreme Court has already observed that the section relating to sedition is useless and it should be scrapped.

The YSRCP MP alleged that the government was scared as the notice was issued to him after he announced that he will visit Narsapuram on Thursday and stay there for two days to celebrate Sankranti.

Raju reiterated that he will soon resign as MP as YSRCP has failed to get him disqualified. He has already announced that he will contest the by-election.

Alleging that there is 'devil's rule' in Andhra Pradesh, the MP said all political parties and people irrespective of religion, caste and community should work unitedly to throw YSRCP out of power.

