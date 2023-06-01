Andhra CM Jagan distributes Rs 3,923 crore to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed financial assistance to farmers for the fifth consecutive year under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan on Thursday at Pathikonda in Kurnool district, an official statement said.

CM Jagan distributed Rs 3,923.21 crore as the first tranche of this year to 52,30,939 farmers. With this, each farmer receives Rs 5,500 directly into the bank accounts from the YSRCP state government and another Rs 2,000 from the Centre as part of the PM Kisan Yojana.

While speaking at the event, CM Jagan said, "Believing farmers' welfare is state welfare, your government has extended support of YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year which was not mentioned in the manifesto. With this assistance, we have distributed Rs 61,500 to each farmer across the state."

Addressing the crowd at Pathikonda, CM Jagan slammed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu over their recently released 'MALAFIDE MANIFESTO'.

He said, "Chandrababu's political philosophy is releasing an attractive manifesto just before elections and backstabbing later. Our manifesto came from the hearts of the people of Andhra Pradesh which I gathered during my padayatra. But Chandrababu's manifesto was born in Karnataka because he is a non-resident of AP."

CM Jagan further said, "Chandrababu is an enemy of farmers, he organized a drama in Rajahmundry called Mahanadu. He deceived NTR when he was alive and is now claiming him as a Yuga Purush. AP is like Kurukshetra and the next war will be between DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko) and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), so I request you to choose wisely."

