Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold first Cabinet meeting post reshuffle on May 13

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to convene a Cabinet meeting on May 13 with the newly inducted ministers.

This would be Jagan's first meeting with his Cabinet after it was reshuffled.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in Velagapudi on April 12.

The cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am.

"All the Departments of Secretariat are informed that the next meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11.00 am in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, on the 1st floor of Building No.1, A.P Secretariat, Velagapudi," Sameer Sharma, Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government said in a notice.

The notice further requested the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to the state government to send the proposals in the prescribed format to the General Administration Department by 4.00 pm on May 11, 20222, so as to brief the Chief Minister for placing before the Council of Ministers for consideration.

"The Departments are requested to furnish a soft copy of the Memorandum in English and Telugu languages in Word/PDF formats along with check list and Takeaway Points. The Secretary concerned should handover the draft resolutions in 0/o the C.S. and Press note (two copies) to the Deputy Director, I&PR available in the waiting hall immediately after the discussion is completed on the subject," the notice read.

The Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to Government are requested to send the proposals in time duly following the Business Rules and Secretariat Instructions scrupulously, it added.

The newly formed cabinet has a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor